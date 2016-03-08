Juve, Dybala: ‘I was wrong to react angrily to Utd sub’
25 October at 14:30Juventus defeated Manchester United 1-0 on Tuesday evening, the Bianconeri achieving an important victory over Jose Mourinho’s side. During the match, Paulo Dybala was substituted off, to which he reacted in a frustrated manner. Speaking to La Repubblica after the match, Dybala said the following:
“I did not seem very happy, you would never want to not go out and stay on the field. It happens to react like this: it's adrenaline. I realise that it's not right: I had to accept the replacement because the coach has many choices and not It is easy for him to make decisions, I made a mistake, but these things happen.
“If I have consecrated myself, I try to work and do the right things, what the coach asks me and what my teammates need. I'm happy for the goal. Champions League? I could not score in this competition, I did it all but the goals did not come in. Now it goes the other way, it depends on me, I have to show that I deserve it, Cristiano has a guaranteed place, but many are fighting.”
