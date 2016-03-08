Juve, Dybala: ‘I was wrong to react angrily to Utd sub’

25 October at 14:30
Juventus defeated Manchester United 1-0 on Tuesday evening, the Bianconeri achieving an important victory over Jose Mourinho’s side. During the match, Paulo Dybala was substituted off, to which he reacted in a frustrated manner. Speaking to La Repubblica after the match, Dybala said the following:
 
“I did not seem very happy, you would never want to not go out and stay on the field. It happens to react like this: it's adrenaline. I realise that it's not right: I had to accept the replacement because the coach has many choices and not It is easy for him to make decisions, I made a mistake, but these things happen.
 
“If I have consecrated myself, I try to work and do the right things, what the coach asks me and what my teammates need. I'm happy for the goal. Champions League? I could not score in this competition, I did it all but the goals did not come in. Now it goes the other way, it depends on me, I have to show that I deserve it, Cristiano has a guaranteed place, but many are fighting.”
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.