Juve, Dybala is still on the market as Paratici is thinking of an 'anti-Inter plan'

Paulo Dybala finally did not move to the EPL despite strong interest from both Manchester United and Tottenham. For now he will be staying with Juve but things can always change fast. The Argentine seems to want to stay on with Juve but it remains to be seen if the feeling is mutual.



ON THE MARKET - Juve made their decision as they don't view Dybala as an integral part of their project. According to Calciomercato.com, even if the EPL transfer window is now closed, Fabio Paratici's plan remains the same: Dybala is still on the transfer market. Juve want to make an important sale to balance the financial sheets as they consider Dybala as the primary candidate for this.



OTHER SOLUTIONS - Juve will continue to listen to offers on the Dybala front as they will reportedly listen to anyone except Inter Milan (they would only as a last option). Juve lost out in the race for Lukaku as Paratici does not want to reinforce one of his direct rivals. The bianconeri could soon hold talks with Bayern Munich on the matter as the German club had asked information on Dybala a few months ago. Other than Bayern Munich, PSG might also be an option if they do sell off Neymar in the coming weeks.



TO INTER ONLY IF... - If everything else fails, Paratici would only consider shipping Dybala off to Inter if it is in a swap deal for Mauro Icardi (and extra money). Dybala reportedly prefers to stay on with Juve but if the bianconeri push for a sale, he will be open to the idea of leaving Turin. More to come on the matter....