Juve, Dybala: 'It was a nice goal, the celebration...'
26 November at 23:25After the game against Atletico Madrid, which finished 1-0, Paulo Dybala spoke to Sky Italia about scoring the winner for Juventus and his celebration afterwards with Demiral, which he explained was nothing more than an inside joke.
On the goal: "It was a nice goal considering the position I shot from. It's difficult, you have so many players and the angle is reduced. The team had an incredible first half, we are happy for the first place."
On the celebration: "The first was for my girlfriend, it was a sign of love. With Demiral, we always joke, we tease him in the locker room, simply to joke, there is no message."
