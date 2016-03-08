Juve, Dybala likes tweet against Allegri and Ronaldo - Photo

14 August at 11:30

​Another special "like" by Paulo Dybala, who is starting to get more and more impatient as a result of the situation that has developed around him.

Yesterday, the Argentine striker liked a tweet which criticised the club's decision to sell him, comparing his stats to Ronaldo and the age perspective.

"Dybala in Juventus in the 4 years: 172 games, 78 goals (23, 19, 26, 10) as a second striker. Allegri pushed him away from the goal, Ronaldo scored 28 goals. CR7 is 35-years-old and after? Let's keep Paulo," the tweet read.

