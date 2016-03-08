Juve, Dybala on Pogba: 'I hope that we can celebrate together again' - Video

The Argentine has done very well this season, becoming a key player under Maurizio Sarri along with Cristiano Ronaldo. Of course, when Paul Pogba was at the club, the two linked up well on the pitch. In the interview, he revealed that he has a special bond with the midfielder.

"Paul and I have a good relationship and when he played here we were always looking for a way to celebrate new goals. We made a lot of them so the celebrations often changed. I hope that one day we can celebrate together again," he stated.



The rumours of a potential return to Juventus for Paul Pogba haven't gone unnoticed, especially not in the media. In an interview with Otro (see video below), Paulo Dybala spoke about the French midfielder and made the fans dream again.