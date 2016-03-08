Juve, Dybala reveals the benefit of time on the subs bench
02 October at 21:28Juventus ran out 3-0 winners in their second Champions League match of the 2018/19 campaign this evening, defeating Swiss champions BSC Young Boys at the Allianz Stadium. Argentine forward Paulo Dybala scored a hat-trick, marking a return to form after spending a lot of the start of the season on the bench.
Speaking to Sky Sport after the match, man of the match Dybala said this:
“I wanted to make a game like this, the team faced the challenge with the right spirit. There could be a drop in tension, but we were good.
“Being on the bench? Of course I always want to play. Last year was quite the opposite, I was left with a lot of goals and then declined. This year exclusions have made me work, made me concentrate more.
“I have to sharpen relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo? Of course, but I think we are working very well. Today even without Cristiano we played a great team match. Without him it is not easy, but we must remain focused regardless of Ronaldo.”
