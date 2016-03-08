Juve, Dybala reveals what he told Mourinho after United game
09 November at 15:08Juventus must bounce back from a disappointing midweek collapse, where they threw away a one-goal lead heading into the last ten minutes, to be defeated 2-1 by Manchester United in the Allianz Stadium. Juventus have to take on AC Milan at the weekend, with Paulo Dybala speaking to Sky Sport in anticipation of the clash, revealing what he told Jose Mourinho after the Champions League game.
“I told him that there was no need for that gesture, which created more tensions, it's ugly, sometimes we also take insults from the crowd, but there was no need, but I did not insult him, nothing that has been spread around.
“Allegri in these last few games gave us a bit of freedom, I think we can do more harm to our opponents like that. Ronaldo is on the left but he moves a lot, just look at the goal I made in Manchester, where he made me the cross from the right, then there are Mandzukic, Douglas Costa, Bernardeschi, the coach finds it difficult to put us all together on the pitch.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments