Juve, Dybala on what intrigued him most about Ronaldo
09 November at 15:25Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus in July for around €110m, leaving Real Madrid and La Liga behind to bring his experience, flair and talent to Italy and Serie A. There was a lot of speculation about how Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala would work together but it is suffice to say that they are working well and developing a close bond. Speaking at the press conference ahead of Juventus’ Sunday clash with AC Milan, Dybala spoke to Sky Sport about Ronaldo:
“I was more intrigued by how he was inside the locker room, we all know him on the field, he has shown great professionalism and calm, he is a great person and he is showing it every day and has a good relationship with everyone. It's what I was hoping for - I was the first Juventus player with whom Ronaldo took a selfie, he's going strong on the social networks (laughs). It was one of the first training sessions, we played ball games, we were together in the team and we won.”
