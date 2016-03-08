Juve, Dybala's mother: 'Now he is happy'
15 October at 11:15
Paulo Dybala returns to smile after a great start to the season with Juventus. The turbulent summer is behind us and the possible farewell seems very distant. In an interview with Tuttosport, his mother Alicia expressed her delight.
"I'm happy to see my son's smiling eyes when he's on the pitch. Now Paulo is happy. I suffer when I see that he isn't, but now he's very happy," she stated.
