Juve, Dybala's renewal will be complicated: the details

In fact, as reported by today's edition of Corriere Dello Sport ( via Calciomercato.com ), a contract renewal is on the card for the player, who turns 26 on Friday. In other words, Juventus have decided to take him off the transfer market.

Furthermore, they have initiated contacts with Dybala's entourage to discuss the renewal. However, as the newspaper highlights, it won't be a simple negotiation. After the treatment that the player received in the summer, things could get a bit heated.

The parties will also have to take the delicate question concerning the image rights into account, which is yet to be with Dybala's former agent.

​After almost leaving Juventus in the summer, Paulo Dybala has been one of the most important players for the Bianconeri at the start of this season. As Ronaldo has struggled with an injury as of late, the Argentine has taken his chances to prove the management wrong.