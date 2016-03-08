Juve-Dybala, the renewal is getting closer: talks continue from distance

According to our reporter Nicola Balice , the agent was initially scheduled to arrive in Turin in these days. Obviously, it isn't possible for the time being due to the Coronavirus emergency. As mentioned, though, negotiations have continued from distance.

Juventus have already raised their offer by reaching €10m per year. The distance is getting smaller and the white smoke seems close, although it may be necessary for the Turin side to match Matthijs De Ligt's salary of €12m between fixed part and bonuses.



Either way, the Argentine wants to remain at the club and a solution is now very close. After the Coronavirus emergency is over, an agreement is likely to be announced.

The renewal is coming as Paulo Dybala is ready to commit to Juventus. Talks between the Bianconeri and the player's agent, Jorge Antun, have continued through these tough times as the parties intend to reach an agreement as soon as possible.