Juve, Dybala understands his future: two options

11 August at 21:30
On the Dybala case, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Sarri's position is the same as that of the management. Therefore, the Argentine remains on the market as he can guarantee an excellent income.
 
Of the forwards at Sarri's disposal, only one player is unsellable: Cristiano Ronaldo. Of course, Dybala has understood this but his desire remains to stay at the club. In many ways, he feels the same as Higuain.
 
He would like to be a part of the new project and prove that he can do well in this team. At the same time, he knows that if an offer arrives, the club will evaluate it as happened when Man Utd and Tottenham approached the Bianconeri.
 
As Le10Sport reports, the Argentine striker has two options: Inter and PSG. The latter will have to sell Neymar before they can do anything, while the Nerazzurri could offer a Dybala-Icardi swap deal.

