Juve, Dybala understands his future: two options

Of the forwards at Sarri's disposal, only one player is unsellable: Cristiano Ronaldo. Of course, Dybala has understood this but his desire remains to stay at the club. In many ways, he feels the same as Higuain.

As Le10Sport reports , the Argentine striker has two options: Inter and PSG. The latter will have to sell Neymar before they can do anything, while the Nerazzurri could offer a Dybala-Icardi swap deal. He would like to be a part of the new project and prove that he can do well in this team. At the same time, he knows that if an offer arrives, the club will evaluate it as happened when Man Utd and Tottenham approached the Bianconeri.