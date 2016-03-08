Juve, Dybala unhappy at Allegri for substitution

Paulo Dybala was not happy with Massimiliano Allegri's decision to replace him in the final minutes of Man United-Juventus. According to Sky Spor.



The Italian manager subbed him off in the 78th minute of play. The Juve boss decided to put Federico Bernardeschi in for him as the young Argentine didn't take the news too well.



According to Sky Sport Dybala showed his disappointment on his way to the bench. His contribution to Juventus' win was crucial as the Argentinean scored the winner at the Old Trafford allowing the Old Lady to make it three wins in a row in Europe with no goals allowed yet.



Dybala was among the best players on the pitch alongside Blaise Matuidi, Cristiano Ronaldo and the defensive pair Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.



Juventus are the only team team with no goals against in the first three games of the Champions League.

