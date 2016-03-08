Juve, €250m on the 'market of the future': the names
10 January at 11:00While Juventus are still fighting on all fronts in Maurizio Sarri's first season in charge, the Bianconeri are not forgetting about the future of the club, as Fabio Paratici is looking to rebuild the team for the upcoming years, according to reports from Tuttosport (via calciomercato.com).
The first steps have already arrived last summer, as the Serie A champions acquired the likes of Matthijs de Ligt for 75 million euros, Merih Demiral, Romero and Pellegrini. During the ongoing January market, Paratici also struck a deal with Atalanta to bring Dejan Kulusevski to the Allianz Stadium next summer.
But not only the big names, but also those coming through the youth ranks at the club, like Nicolussi Caviglia, Fagioli, Petrelli, Portanova, Moreno, Da Graca, Ahamada, Cotter, Ntenda, Dragusin, Gozzi and Tongya.
And Paratici with Nedved do not want to stop here, as they look to snatch even more future stars. One of the names is that of Chong from Manchester United, whose contract at the Old Trafford expires at the end of the season. Other names are also Parrot and Szboszlai.
