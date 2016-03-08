Juve, €3 million per season contract offer on table for Salzburg’s Haaland
14 December at 13:30Italian Serie A giants Juventus have offered a contract worth of €3 million salary per season in order to convince Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg’s star striker Erling Braut Haaland to join the club, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is one of the hottest young property in the world of football after managing to score 28 goals along with providing seven assists in just 20 matches in all competitions in the ongoing campaign.
Eight of those goals came in the Europe’s elite football competition—UEFA Champions League—which turned everyone’s attention towards Haaland.
There have been reports in the recent past that the Norway international along with his agent Mino Raiola has visited Germany to meet with Borussia Dortmund’s hierarchy for a move in the near future.
However, as per the latest report, the Turin-based club’s hierarchy have not given up hopes of signing one of the most promising strikers in Europe and have offered him a contract worth of €3 million salary per season.
