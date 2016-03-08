Juve, €60m offer for SMS rejected as club turn attention to Pogba

05 June at 12:30

Juventus have two targets in mind for the centre of their midfield, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and Paul Pogba. According to Sky Sports Italy, Juventus have already secured an agreement with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, something that has been in place for a while now. But they are yet to find any sort agreement with Lazio who are understandably not keen to relinquish their prized asset.  
 
A few days ago, Juventus made their first concrete offer to the Rome club: €60 million was proposed, President Lotito said no and requested €90 for the Serbian midfielder.
 
Juventus see this figure as being too high, and have moved their attention towards Paul Pogba, who is keen on a return to Turin, but Juventus could have just as hard a task in prying him away from Manchester United.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Lazio
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.