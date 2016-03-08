Juve, €60m offer for SMS rejected as club turn attention to Pogba

Juventus have two targets in mind for the centre of their midfield, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and Paul Pogba. According to Sky Sports Italy, Juventus have already secured an agreement with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, something that has been in place for a while now. But they are yet to find any sort agreement with Lazio who are understandably not keen to relinquish their prized asset.



A few days ago, Juventus made their first concrete offer to the Rome club: €60 million was proposed, President Lotito said no and requested €90 for the Serbian midfielder.



Juventus see this figure as being too high, and have moved their attention towards Paul Pogba, who is keen on a return to Turin, but Juventus could have just as hard a task in prying him away from Manchester United.