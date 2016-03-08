Juve eager to sign PSG’s defender in swap deal
05 November at 19:10Italian Serie A giants Juventus are keen to sign French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s right-back Thomas Meunier, as per Il Corriere di Torino cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 28-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Paris-based outfit and it is looking highly unlikely that he will be awarded an extension in the near future.
As per the latest report, Juve are extremely interested in signing Meunier in the January transfer window and will try to bring him to Turin in a swap deal which would see Mattia De Sciglio going the other way around.
The Belgium international has been with PSG since the summer of 2016 when he moved from Club Brugge for a reported fee of €6 million.
Since then, Meunier has represented Les Parisiens in 74 league matches, where he has scored eight goals for the club.
In the ongoing season, the right-footed player has represented PSG in 10 matches in all competition.
