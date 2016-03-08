...
Juve-Empoli 1-0, ratings: ruthless Kean, disappointing Alex Sandro

30 March at 20:15
Juventus beat Empoli 1-0 at the Allianz Stadium and move 18 points ahead of Napoli on top of the Serie A table. Paulo Dybala picked up a muscle injury shortly before the kick-off (READ the details) and was replaced by Rodrigo Bentancur who was initially supposed to start from the bench. Max Allegri's side are now only four wins away from their 8th successive Serie A title. The Old Lady played a very disappointing first half which ended amid booes of the Allianz Stadium crowd. 

Empoli had several chances in the first half but Aurelio Andreazzoli's side failed to target Szczesny's goal. Juve could only produce one shot trough Mario Mandzukic in the first half. The second part of the game was way more positive for the Old Lady who hit the crossbar with Federico Bernardeschi before Moise Kean came off the bench to score the winner.

Lorenzo Bettoni, correspondent at the Allianz Stadium

