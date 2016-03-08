Juve, Emre Can apologises for remarks made about women
20 September at 16:45Juventus defeated Valencia 2-0 in the Champions League yesterday evening, returning back to Turin from Spain with three points in their campaign opener. The game, however, was marred by the sending off of Cristiano Ronaldo, who appeared to make contact with the head of, or pull the hair of, Valencia’s Murillo.
In the aftermath of the game, former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can said, to DAZN, that “It was not a red. We are not women, we play football.” The comment was met with a lot of backlash on social media, with people all over the internet calling out Can for his remarks.
Emre Can has now apologised for the incident with a post on Twitter:
I would like to take a moment to clear the air regarding comments I made after last nights game.— Emre Can (@emrecan_) September 20, 2018
