Juventus defeated Valencia 2-0 in the Champions League yesterday evening, returning back to Turin from Spain with three points in their campaign opener. The game, however, was marred by the sending off of Cristiano Ronaldo, who appeared to make contact with the head of, or pull the hair of, Valencia’s Murillo.In the aftermath of the game, former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can said, to DAZN, that “It was not a red. We are not women, we play football.” The comment was met with a lot of backlash on social media, with people all over the internet calling out Can for his remarks.Emre Can has now apologised for the incident with a post on Twitter:For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.