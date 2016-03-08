Juve, Emre Can makes room for Pogba: the latest
24 January at 10:40Emre Can is ready to say goodbye to Juventus, while Pogba can return to the Allianz Stadium, as reported by Tuttosport. It will not be an exchange nor two simultaneous transfer but rather, one is set to leave immediately (Emre Can) and the other could arrive in the summer (Pogba).
The German midfielder, slipped to the bottom of Maurizio Sarri's hierarchies, wants to be a protagonist in order not to lose a place in the national team for the upcoming European championship. The Bianconeri are ready to satisfy him but have no intention of selling him off.
Eight days until the end of the transfer market, the parties are working to find a compromise, as Emre Can could either return to the Bundesliga or to the Premier League.
For a few days, Borussia Dortmund has been taking concrete steps. The German side would like to invest twenty million euros, while Juventus would like to collect at least 30-35.
The midfielder would not mind a transfer to Dortmund but England always has a special charm in his thoughts after his spell at Liverpool. Meanwhile, barring sensational surprises, the real replacement for Emre Can will arrive in the summer. And the biggest candidate remains Paul Pogba.
Go to comments