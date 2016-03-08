Juve injury news: Emre Can released from hospital, Bernardeschi and Chiellini out against Cagliari

Juventus midfielder Emre Can was released from the hospital yesterday, after undertaking surgery to remove a thyroid nodule in Frankfurt, Germany. Can signed for Juventus from Liverpool on a free transfer in the summer but is currently out injured.



According to what has been reported by Il Corriere dello Sport, Emre Can will return to training within the coming days – despite not being able to feature again for approximately a month at the minimum.



Juventus will continue to monitor and reassess Can’s situation, to get him back in the Bianconeri jersey as soon as possible.



Meantime Giorgio Chiellini and Federico Bernardeschi have trained apart from the rest of the team today and are not likely to recover for the next game against Cagliari while Mario Mandzukic will be fit to face the Serie A newcomers.

