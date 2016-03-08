Juve, Emre Can: The background on his potential move
29 December at 20:40Emre Can has one foot out the door in Turin, reports calciomercato. Not included in the Champions League list, the German midfielder is finding little space even in the league and can leave Juventus already in January if he desires and mutually agrees a transfer fee with the club.
The bianconeri are trying to set up an exchange with the PSG to get to Paredes, but La Gazzetta dello Sport reveals the background attached to the prursuit of Can.
The French club already had eyes on Emre Can in the summer, but the midfielder had refused the destination because he was convinced he was going to be a season protagonist for Juventus.
The day Emre Can was omitted from the Champions League, was the day he already new his future under new Juve boss Mauricio Sarri was ender threat.
Today, however, he is reviewing his plans, and is said to be ready to agree a move to Paris, or even other destinations.
For more news head to our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments