Juve: Emre Can to hold first press conference today, then it’ll be Ronaldo’s turn
09 July at 12:10Former Liverpool star Emre Can is going to hold his first press conference as a Juventus today.
The German joined the Old Lady as a free agent this summer and today he will begin training with the Serie A giants.
Can will talk to journalists from the Allianz Stadium at 2.30 local time and Calciomercato.com will be on the spot with our reporters in Turin.
While the former Liverpool star is preparing for his first press conference at Juventus, chiefs of the Old Lady are waiting to receive a decisive call from Madrid.
The Serie A giants, in fact, have reached an agreement with Cristiano Ronaldo and are waiting for Florentino to give his green light to Ronaldo’s € 100 million exit. The Portuguese has agreed to sign a € 30 million-a-year deal for the next four seasons.
After today’s press conference every day could be the right one for Juventus to close the deal.
Florentino Peres and Jorge Mendes will have a new meeting in Madrid today whilst the club’s ‘Junta directiva’ has been scheduled for tomorrow.
During the meeting Florentino is expected to explain why Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid after nine years.
In Turin it’s all ready for his arrival but before Emre Can is due to hold his first press conference as a Juve player
@lorebetto, reporter in Turin.
Lorenzo Bettoni
