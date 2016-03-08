Juve, Emre Can to miss Man Utd clash
21 October at 19:15Juventus dropped points for the first time this season as they drew 1-1 with Genoa yesterday afternoon. Juve were without midfielder Emre Can, who suffered an injury on international duty with Germany, playing just 57 minutes in Germany’s 3-0 loss to the Netherlands.
In a statement on their official website, Juventus declared the extent of Can’s injury:
“Emre Can will have to undergo clinical and instrumental investigations for a thyroid nodule that could also require surgical treatment.”
Therefore, it is almost certain that the German midfielder will miss the games coming up against Manchester United and Empoli, perhaps even to miss the second game against Manchester United at the start of November.
Can signed for Juventus on a free transfer from Liverpool this summer and has started just three times for Juve, making an additional 7 substitute appearances across Serie A and the UEFA Champions League.
