Juve expecting Leicester bid for Rugani in January
25 December at 12:20Italian Serie A gainst Juventus are expecting a bid from English Premier League outfit Leicester City for out-of-favour defender Daniele Rugani in the January transfer window, as per the Telegraph cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 25-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club after failing to cement his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of Matthijs de Ligt from Dutch club Ajax for a reported transfer fee of €75 million in the summer transfer window.
There have been reports of interest from Leicester in the Italy international as they continue to look for a replacement of Harry Maguire who joined league rivals Manchester United in the summer.
As per the latest report, Juve’s hierarchy are now waiting for an official offer from the Foxes in the coming weeks and they are ready to let the player leave in the mid-season transfer window.
Rugani has been at Juventus since 2015 when he moved from FC Empoli for a reported transfer fee of just €5 million.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments