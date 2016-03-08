Juve eye another Danilo, Cancelo-like swap in January
28 December at 11:35Italian Serie A giants Juventus are eyeing another player swap like the one they had in the summer transfer window including full-backs Danilo and João Cancelo, as per CorSport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Turin-based club have been unable to offload number of players since the transfer window and are now looking to find ways in order to improve the squad.
As per the latest report, the club’s hierarchy are now looking for a similar kind of operation they did six months ago with English Premier League outfit Manchester City which saw full-backs Danilo and Cancelo changing their respective clubs.
This time, the operation is likely to be with French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint Germain (PSG) which might include out-of-favour midfielders Emre Can and Leandro Paredes changing their clubs in the mid-season transfer window.
The report further stated that PSG are interested in signing Can but are demanding €15 million in order to let Paredes leave in a player plus cash swap.
