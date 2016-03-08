Juve eye Chelsea’s Emerson in January

23 November at 10:15
Italian Serie A giants Juventus are interested in signing English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s left-back Emerson Palmieri, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by ESPN.

The Turin-based club are short on the left-back options with Alex Sandro being the only out-right defender who can play on the left side at the wings.

Therefore, as per the latest report, the Old Lady’s hierarchy have identified Emerson as a perfect fit to bolster the squad and are ready to make a move for him in the January transfer window.

Juve manager Maurizio Sarri has already worked with Emerson during his time with the Blues in the last season.

The 25-year-old has been at Chelsea since January 2018 when he moved from Serie A outfit AS Roma for a reported transfer fee of €20 million.

Since then, the Italy international has represented the London-based club in 43 matches in all competition where he has scored a single goal and provided four assists.

