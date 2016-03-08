Juve eye Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri as De Sciglio’s replacement
11 December at 16:25Italian Serie A giants Juventus are interested in signing English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s left-back Emerson Palmieri as a replacement of Mattia De Sciglio, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are interested in signing Juve’s right-back De Sciglio as a replacement of Thomas Meunier who is currently in the final year of his contract and is unlikely to be rewarded with an extension in the near future.
As per the latest report, Juve have identified Chelsea’ Emerson as a perfect fit to replace De Sciglio and are looking to make a move for him in the upcoming transfer window.
The 25-year-old has been with the Blues since January 2018 when he moved from Serie A outfit AS Roma for a reported transfer fee of €20 million.
Since then, Emerson has represented Chelsea in 46 matches in all competition where he has managed to score one goal and provided five assists.
