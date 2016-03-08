Juve eye Christian Eriksen in January: report

06 September at 15:51
Italian Serie A giants Juventus will make a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen in the January transfer window, as per ilBiancoNero.com.

The Denmark international has just 10 months left on his current contract with the North London giants and if he won’t renew by December 31, other clubs can negotiate with him as a free agent in January.

Therefore, it is believed that the Turin-based club will be looking to seal another high-profile signing for free in the January transfer window.

However, Juve will face tough competition from Spanish clubs where Real and Atletico Madrid are also interested in acquiring the services of the 27-year-old.

