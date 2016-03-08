Juve eye move Milan’s Donnarumma in summer 2020 transfer window
15 November at 11:25Italian Serie A giants Juventus are eyeing a move for league rivals AC Milan’s highly-rated goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the summer transfer window next year, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Italy international has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club who are currently struggling to balance their books and will have to sell number of players in the near future.
Therefore, as per the latest report, Juve—who have always admired the qualities Donnarumma possessed—are eager to take advantage of the situation and are ready to make a move in the summer transfer window in 2020.
The 20-year-old’s current contract with Milan is set to expire in the summer of 2021 and it is believed that the club’s hierarchy are eager to extend the contract in the coming months.
Donnarumma has represented Milan in 153 league matches during his career where he has kept 51 clean sheets.
