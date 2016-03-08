Juve eye new defender following Chiellini's injury

01 September at 10:38
Italian Serie A giants Juventus are looking to sign a defender following an injury to veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini.

The Turin-based club have suffered a major blow after the 35-year-old suffered a torn ACL in training which in all likelihood, has ended his season and therefore, as per Tuttosport, the defending Italian champions are evaluation profiles of 30 defenders to fill the void left with the absence of a senior pro.

The report further stated that the list also include former Juve player Medhi Benatia and Bayern Munich’s Jérôme Boateng.

