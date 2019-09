Juve eye new defender following Chiellini's injury

Italian Serie A giants Juventus are looking to sign a defender following an injury to veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini.The Turin-based club have suffered a major blow after the 35-year-old suffered a torn ACL in training which in all likelihood, has ended his season and therefore, as per Tuttosport , the defending Italian champions are evaluation profiles of 30 defenders to fill the void left with the absence of a senior pro.The report further stated that the list also include former Juve player Medhi Benatia and Bayern Munich’s Jérôme Boateng.