Juve eye three free-agent signings from United
05 September at 13:29Italian Serie A giants Juventus are now preparing to raid English Premier League outfit Manchester United for three signings on free transfer in the January transfer window, as per Daily Mail.
The Turin-based outfit are famous for signing player on a free transfer and they did the same in the recently concluded transfer window as well when they signed midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot as a free-agent.
And as per the latest report, the current Italian champions will try to sign three United players on a free transfer in January — midfielder Nemanja Matic, defender Eric Bailly and goalkeeper David de Gea.
All three players have just 10 months left on their contract with the Red Devils and they will be able to negotiate with any club as a free-agent in the January transfer window.
Out of the three players mentioned above, De Gea is the most permanent member in the United squad and has put in number of match-winning performances for the Manchester-based club over the past seasons.
