Juve fan gets five-year ban from Allianz Stadium following plane gesture

The Juventus fan who showed a gesture mimicking the Superga plane disaster during the Turin derby between the Bianconeri and Torino will remain outside the Allianz Stadium for the next five years. This is what the club decided after identifying it thanks to the cameras present at the Stadium and thanks to the intervention of the police.



This is an autonomous choice of Juventus, which has already notified the person concerned of its inclusion on the blacklist for the purchase of season tickets and tickets starting from this moment. In the hope that, after this provision, similar gestures will no longer be seen at Juve's stadium.



Moreover, the 49-year-old Italian will receive a two-year DASPO, a measure that prohibits an individual to attend sporting events in order to prevent violent aggression in the venues.