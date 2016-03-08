Juve fans applaud Chiesa during Juve-Fiorentina
21 April at 08:30Juventus defeated Fiorentina 2-1 yesterday evening to claim their eighth consecutive Scudetto title, bringing a bittersweet ending to the week which saw their Champions League hopes dashed by a plucky Ajax who defied the underdog tag once again to knock out another pre-tournament favourite; the Dutch side having knocked Real Madrid out in the round prior to the Juve clash.
During the Juventus match against Fiorentina last night, Juventus target Federico Chiesa took the field for the Viola. He started the match but was replaced in the second half and, as he was heading off the pitch, the Juventus fans gave him a round of applause - suggesting that they would welcome the gifted young Italian with open arms in the summer.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments