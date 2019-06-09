Juve fans dream of Guardiola after this selfie taken by Man City manager at JFK airport - watch

10 June at 11:25
Even though Maurizio Sarri is close to joining Juventus, many fans of the Old Lady dream of seeing Pep Guardiola in the bench of their team next season.

The Manchester City manager was spotted in New York last week. Yesterday, he took a selfie with Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi and former Roma man Alberto Aquilani but before leaving the city from the JFK International Airport he took one more picture with an Italian fan.

"OFFICIAL: Allegri's heir pictured with Pjanic's replacement", Antonio Filareto, an Italian pharmacist from Pescara wrote on his Instagram account.

The picture received hundreds of likes and many Juventus fans asked Antonio where Guardiola was flying to hoping to see him join the Serie A giants instead of Maurizio Sarri.

 

