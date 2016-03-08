Juve fans go crazy as Nedved's son posts picture with Paul Pogba: 'We want him back'

Juventus fans wantat the club and the latest picture posted by Pavel Nedved's son on social media has sparked more transfer speculations about the future of the France midfielder who has just faced his former club in Turin in Champions League.Nedved's son posted the picture on Instagram with a simple caption written in France.The caption simply reads 'mon ami' (my friend in French). Thousands of Juventus have commented on the picture posted by Nedved Jr. telling him to take him back to Turin.A task that won't be any easy for the Old Lady despite rumors claiming that the 2018 France World Cup winner is not happy with José Mourinho and is seeking for Manchester United exit.Speaking to media before Juventus-Manchester United last week, Pogba denied such claims confirming to be happy at the Old Trafford.