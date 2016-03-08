Juve fans insult Mourinho: Man Utd boss hits back at journalist
08 November at 11:30Jose Mourinho had the last laugh yesterday evening when his Manchester United side left it late to come back against Juventus and cause the Bianconeri their first defeat in all compeititons this season. Mourinho entered the pitch at the end of the match to gesture to the Juventus fans in an ‘I can’t hear you’ manner, cupping his hand to his ear.
Speaking after the game, in his press conference, Mourinho hit back at the journalist interviewing him when asked about his gesture and the Juventus fans: “Lack of respect? What disrespect? You speak Italian? You know they have offended, for 94 minutes, my mother? This is not disrespect? They have disrespected me.”
Speaking about his tie to the club as a rival, stretching back from his days at Inter, Mourinho said “During the ninety minutes I must forget my past. Ninety minutes are just Manchester United. It is they who have not forgotten, not me. We won against a super team. I'm happy because I won against a great team not because I won against an Inter enemy. We beat a fantastic team.”
