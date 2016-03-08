Juve fans vote if they want Old Lady to sign Man Utd target Leonardo Bonucci
24 July at 17:20Earlier today, Calciomercato.com conducted a survey asking Juventus fans if they would welcome Leonardo Bonucci back at the club.
Leonardo Bonucci left the Turin club and joined AC Milan in the summer transfer window of 2017. Now, there has been talks about Leonardo Bonucci returing to the Allianz Stadium in the ongoing summer transfer window.
The 31 year old central defender is also a transfer target for the English Premier League club Manchester United in the summer transfer window. Leonardo Bonucci is earning 10 million euros in salary at AC Milan.
However, Juventus are not ready to pay their former player those wages if they have to re-sign Leonardo Bonucci in the summer transfer window. At the time of publishing the story, 57 percent of over 800 votes said that they do not want Leonardo Bonucci back at Juventus.
If Leonardo Bonucci leaves AC Milan, will he join Manchester United, Juventus or any other club?
