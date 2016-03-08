Juve field youngest line-up in 20 years but lose second match without Ronaldo

25 years and 114 days. As reported by Opta, Juventus' line-up today against Spal averaged the lowest age for the Bianconeri in Serie A since October 1998 (vs Vicenza - 24 years and 340 days). Massimiliano Allegri fielded various youngster like Gozzi (2001), Kean (2000) or Kastanos and Bentancur. Meanwhile, Andrea Barzagli, with his 37 years, raised the average.



However, on the other hand, this was Juventus's second league defeat of the season. The first one came against Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris and both defeats have one thing in common: Cristiano Ronaldo did not feature for the champions of Italy.



Despite this defeat, Juve are cruising to a comfortable eighth consecutive title in Italy and could potentially still do so in a record fashion, six rounds before the end. That is in case Napoli lose points against Chievo tomorrow evening. Thus, already tomorrow the Bianconeri could be indirectly crowned as the champions of Italy.