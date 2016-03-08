Juve find Alex Sandro substitute in Benfica star

Juventus and Brazil left-back Alex Sandro is in great demand on the transfer market, with clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United or PSG observing the player with great attention looking to make a move. This has led the Bianconeri to start and look for a potential substitute and it looks like they have found one in the Portuguese league.



According to reports, the hot name for the Old Lady is that of Alex Grimaldo from Benfica. The Spanish fullback could be available for a figure of about 35 million euros and Juventus could try to lure the player already in January.



Grimaldo is one of Benfica's most important players. This season he has scored 2 goals and assisted 1 in 13 matches across all competitions for his team.



The 23-year-old is a Barcelona youth product, but he never got a chance in the Blaugrana first team and only played for the Barcelona B side before joining Benfica in January 2016.