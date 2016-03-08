...
Juve-Frosinone 3-0, ratings: the show of Dybala & Cristiano Ronaldo

15 February at 22:34
Juventus take all the three points against Frosinone at the Allianz Stadium.

The Old Lady had a perfect start to the game with Paulo Dybala and Leonardo Bonucci who scored one goal each in the space of 17 minutes.

In the second half, Cristiano Ronaldo wrote his name in the scoresheet making it 19 goals in Serie A this season.

A perfect result for the Old Lady who is now ready to face Atletico Madrid in the opening stage of the last 16 stage of the Champions League.

Lorenzo Bettoni, correspondent in Turin

