Juve, full speed ahead for Zaniolo: the 'Friedkin factor' worries Paratici

It all started with a piece of paper that Fabio Paratici, Juventus' sporting director, left in a restaurant. On the paper, there was a list of potential signings, including the name of Nicolo Zaniolo which was written alongside the number 40.Then the Juventus mercato brought them down different paths, but the interest has always remained. If anything, it has only gotten stronger since then. Zaniolo's performances this season have convinced the Bianconeri management more and more.In the summer, Zaniolo will surely be a goal for the club, but it won't be easy to snatch him from Roma. In addition to the valuation, which is now well over €40m, it's unlikely that the new owner Dan Friedkin will show up and sell the fans' favourite.Paratici, in any case, will try, perhaps inserting a few technical counterparts in the deal. The will of the player will be decisive, as in any situation of this type (under contract with Roma until June 2024). Meanwhile, tonight, Zaniolo is an opponent to beat for Juve.