Juve, Galliani: 'Ronaldo's reaction reminds me of Van Basten at Milan'

"Subbing off Ronaldo reminds a bit of when Sacchi kept Van Basten out, who was the Ronaldo of that time. How did Van Basten right? I would like to use my right to remain silent," he stated.

The former CEO of AC Milan, Adriano Galliani, spoke on the TV show Tiki Taka about Maurizio Sarri's decision to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in the game between Juventus and the Rossoneri. As he stated, it reminds him of Van Basten.