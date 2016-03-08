Juve-Genoa: Deal adjusted for Andrea Favilli

Juventus' Andrea Favilli, currently on loan with Serie A side Genoa until initially the end of the season, has had his deal adjusted by the two sides - who have, amongst other changes, shifted the option-to-buy to an obligation for the rossoblu to purchase.The 21-year-old forward was initially on loan with Genoa until the end of the 2018/19 season, with the deal now extended until the following summer, of 2020.Favilli initially was to join on-loan for €5m with a €7m option to buy, with Juventus having a €21m buy-back clasue for 2019 and a 24m buy-back clause for 2020. However, the terms have changed and Genoa will now purchase the player permanently in the summer of 2020 from Juventus.

