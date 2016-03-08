Juve-Genoa ratings: Ronaldo scores, Bonucci and Benatia fall asleep

Juve played against Genoa today in the Italian Serie A as the game was played in Turin. Max Allegri had to do without a few important players for this one (like Giorgio Chiellini for example) as this is the first time on the season that the bianconeri dropped points. In the end, Cristiano Ronaldo scored Juve's goal where as Daniel Bessa scored the Genoa goal as both clubs earned a point each.



Allegri's team had the 1-0 half-time lead as this seemed like an easy game for Juve but they fell asleep a bit in the second half which allowed Genoa back into the game. Once Genoa scored, Max Allegri went all in as he put in both Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi but Juve couldn't score a second goal on the night. You can click on our gallery zone bellow to view all of our player ratings right here on Calciomercato.com. Juve will now play against Man United in the UCL midweek...