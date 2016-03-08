Juve given Pogba hope as Barça makes big transfer decision
12 September at 23:25Juventus sold Paul Pogba a few years ago to Manchester United but his future is now in doubt with the red devils. Pogba and Man United coach José Mourinho don't have a great understanding between one another as both of their United futures are up in the air at the moment. Other than Juve, Barcelona are also following the Pogba situation very closely as both clubs have their eyes on the French International star.
As Spanish news site Don Balon have reported (via IlBianconero), Barcelona also have their eyes on Frankie De Jong of Ajax as the youngster would potentially cost 80 million euros. This would potentially leave the door open for Juve to be the main candidates on the Pogba front (as Barca wouldn't acquire both De Jong and Pogba). Marotta and Paratici would love to get Pogba back as Allegri would then be able to count on superstars like CR7-Dybala as well as Pogba. Time will tell as Pogba's United future remains in the balance...
