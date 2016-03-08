Juve, Haaland: The latest figures
27 December at 12:30Juventus are ready to raise their offer for Erling Haaland Braut. The Norwegian from Salzburg is the most requested striker in Europe with Milan and Napoli also in full swing.
Juve have made it known that they will be in the market for a striker with the departure of Mandzukic to Qatar this week.
Haaland is looking for a new destination after exploding this year in Salzburg. A new contact, as reported by calciomercato has already been organised, thanks to the intermediation of Mino Raiola. A deal is in the works similar to that of De Ligt last summer.
It will not be an economically simple operation to manage, especially in regards the player's engagement. 30 million euro is the minimum fee requested with the player needing no less than 8 million euro per year. A monstrous figure for a boy so young.
Anthony Privetera
