Juve hand Arsenal double transfer boost
20 June at 21:50Arsenal have been linked with signing Juventus defender Medhi Benatia. The Morocco captain is contracted with the Serie A giants until 2020 but today he has put his future in Turin into doubt.
“Now I will go on holiday – Benatia said -. For now nobody from the club has called me. I have two years left in my contract with Juventus. I am happy in Turin but I am 31and I need to ask myself a few questions. Juve will strengthen the team with a few top players, I think I will meet the club, we’ll see what happens.”
Juve could accept to sell the former Roma star for a fee above € 30 million but this is not the only good news on the Gunners’ front.
Juventus, in fact, have also refused to sign Psg midfielder Adrien Rabiot. The Old Lady’s chiefs met Psg director of football Antero Henrique today and the representative of the Ligue 1 giants offered Juve a chance to sign Lo Celso, Rabiot or Di Maria.
Psg need to cash in €60 million by the end of the month (READ MORE) and they are open to negotiate the transfer of their talented trio.
Arsenal have also been linked with signing Rabiot and Juventus' refusal to sign the midfielder means the Gunners are still in race for the French star who is reportedly unhappy with life in Paris.
