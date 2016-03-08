Juve have Isco hope as Pogba makes decision on Man Utd future
25 January at 15:45Juventus are looking to reinforce their midfield and have already shown their intention to do so through the pre-contract agreement with Arsenal's Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey. Ramsey could still join the Bianconeri in January but will, by the summer, be a Juventus player regardless.
Juve are keeping up pursuit for a bigger name too; with Paul Pogba and Isco linked to the club within recent months. However, since Jose Mourinho was sacked from his role as manager of Manchester United, Paul Pogba has shown far less interest in leaving and will likely stay at the club now. Therefore, Juventus turn their attention to Isco, who has fallen out with Real Madrid head coach Santiago Solari and could be available in the upcoming summer.
Despite having a €700m release clause, Juventus will be optimistic about signing Isco after their purchase of Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer provides both a track between the two clubs and the important message that release clauses are not price-tags set in stone and moreso insurance against losing a star for less than they should.
