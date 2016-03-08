Among the champions, Juve have the fifth highest revenue in Europe: the list

15 January at 23:05

According to a new investigation carried out by KPMG, who also released an interesting list with the values of players a while back, Juventus are in fifth place when it comes to operating revenue among the eight teams. 

 
As expected, Barcelona are on top, with a total of €689m in revenue. Bayern Munich come in at second place, totalling €596m. Man City close the podium with €568m, while PSG are fourth with €542m. 
 
Juve, on the other hand, are in fifth with €402m. This is a €2m loss compared to last year's numbers. Galatasaray totalled €114m, €8m more than Porto in seventh place. PSV come last with only €62m. 
 
Take a look at the picture below for a more clear view on the matter, which certainly highlights that it's not only a matter of TV rights and such deals, but also sound management. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.