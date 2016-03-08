Among the champions, Juve have the fifth highest revenue in Europe: the list
15 January at 23:05
According to a new investigation carried out by KPMG, who also released an interesting list with the values of players a while back, Juventus are in fifth place when it comes to operating revenue among the eight teams.
As expected, Barcelona are on top, with a total of €689m in revenue. Bayern Munich come in at second place, totalling €596m. Man City close the podium with €568m, while PSG are fourth with €542m.
Juve, on the other hand, are in fifth with €402m. This is a €2m loss compared to last year's numbers. Galatasaray totalled €114m, €8m more than Porto in seventh place. PSV come last with only €62m.
Take a look at the picture below for a more clear view on the matter, which certainly highlights that it's not only a matter of TV rights and such deals, but also sound management.
